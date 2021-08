Whether it’s at home or at your workplace, intact water and sewer lines are essential if you want to stay in a comfortable and clean environment. You have to prepare a damaged sewer if you are to enjoy its services. Not everyone is equipped with the skills to repair their own sewer lines. What you need is to call an experienced plumber. You don’t want to mess it up more than it already was and make the repair expenses even higher. Here’s how to tell if your sewer line needs repairs or replacement.