Cucho Hernandez is raring to finally roar into action with Watford and has set himself the lofty target of reaching the level of Sergio Aguero in the Premier League The Hornets are back in the top flight after a season in the Sky Bet Championship and begin their campaign at home to Aston Villa on Saturday.Despite moving to Vicarage Road in 2017 Hernandez is yet to make his Watford debut, instead spending time out on loan at Huesca, Real Mallorca and Getafe.The Colombia forward returned this summer, however, and is now ready to get his Watford career up and running...