VW ID.2 will allegedly be yet another electric SUV - reports
Volkswagen’s EV plans have tentatively hinted at adding two more models to its ID family of cars in the coming years. They will slot below the ID.3 and ID.4 that are already available, and they’ll target buyers looking for affordable EV city cars. There’s been speculation about the type of vehicle the ID.2 will be, and two new reports finally shed some light on the mystery – both say the model will be yet another all-electric SUV.uk.motor1.com
