VW ID.2 will allegedly be yet another electric SUV - reports

By Anthony Alaniz Published by
motor1.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolkswagen’s EV plans have tentatively hinted at adding two more models to its ID family of cars in the coming years. They will slot below the ID.3 and ID.4 that are already available, and they’ll target buyers looking for affordable EV city cars. There’s been speculation about the type of vehicle the ID.2 will be, and two new reports finally shed some light on the mystery – both say the model will be yet another all-electric SUV.

uk.motor1.com

Electric Suv#Vw Group#Ev#Auto Express#Meb#Vw Group#Skoda#Automotive News Europe
They say there ain’t no such thing as a free lunch, but the new Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle comes pretty close. The compact SUV has garnered rave reviews, partly thanks to its affordability compared to other EVs in its class, and the convenience of EV charging stations in leading markets. Volkswagen is also milking the charging station angle with 3 years’ worth of free juice. It’s a genius way to untangle the TCO mystery and attract new car buyers, so let’s see if it works.

