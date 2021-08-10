VW ID.2 will allegedly be yet another electric SUV - reports

Similar to fashion or music, the types of cars we drive can become symbolic of an era, with certain vehicles even rising in popularity to become iconic emblems of life on the road. But in the same way, they can also fall victim to changes in customer demand, bad business decisions, or a simple decline in popularity. In the latest example of this industry shift, one major car manufacturer says that a popular model from its lineup will be discontinued in the coming months. Read on to see which iconic vehicle has reached the end of the road.