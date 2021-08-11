Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Uefa Super Cup: Chelsea defeat Villarreal on penalties in Belfast to lift trophy for second time

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea beat Villarreal 6-5 in a penalty shootout to lift the Uefa Super Cup for a second time after a draining 120 minutes in Belfast. Substitute goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga saved captain Raul Albiol's spot-kick at Windsor Park on a night that began superbly for the Blues with an excellent first-half performance before the Spaniards stormed back into the contest after the break.

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Alberto Moreno
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Hakim Ziyech
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Kurt Zouma
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Kepa Arrizabalaga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uefa Cup#Uefa Super Cup#Spaniards#Christian#Spanish#The Europa League#Avg Squad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
UEFABBC

Uefa Super Cup final in Belfast: In pictures

Final preparations are taking place ahead of the Uefa Super Cup final in Belfast later. Both sides arrived in Northern Ireland on Tuesday afternoon and are being joined by thousands of fans, hundreds of official guests and media from across Europe.
UEFAPosted by
Absolute Chelsea

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Villarreal | UEFA Super Cup

Chelsea take on Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday night in Belfast at Windsor Park. Thomas Tuchel's side make the short flight to Northern Ireland as Champions League winners to face Unai Emery's men who won the Europa League back in May. Now it's the match to earn...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Chelsea win the Super Cup! Kepa Arrizabalaga is the surprise hero for European champions as he is brought on in the last minute of extra-time... before going on to save TWO Villarreal penalties to help Thomas Tuchel's side lift the trophy

Thomas Tuchel gambled one last time. He played the joker, the goalkeeper whose refusal to stand down for a penalty shoot-out had come to define his Chelsea career. He brought on Kepa Arrizabalaga. There was a minute to go in extra time. Edouard Mendy had not put a foot wrong....
UEFAPosted by
Absolute Chelsea

Player Ratings: Chelsea 1-1 (6-5 pens) Villarreal | UEFA Super Cup

Chelsea scooped the UEFA Super Cup crown with a nervy 1-1 (6-5 pens) victory over Villarreal at Windsor Park in Belfast on Wednesday night. The Champions League conquerors eventually saw off the Europa League winners on penalties in the traditional continental curtain-raiser to the season proper, returning to London with an extra bit of luggage in the form of silverware.
UEFASB Nation

Chelsea vs. Villarreal, UEFA Super Cup: Preview, team news, how to watch

Chelsea are back, and also back in the UEFA Super Cup specifically for the fourth time in the last ten years, a testament to our success on the grandest of European stages — 2 Champions Leagues and 2 Europa Leagues, if you’re keeping count — but contrary to popular belief (such as this hilarious oversight from the Times, even), we have actually been here before we were conjured into existence by Abramovich’s billions in 2003. In fact, our appearance in 1998 remains the only time we’ve actually won this showpiece showoff between the champions of the two biggest European competitions the season prior.
UEFAchatsports.com

Thomas Tuchel reveals Chelsea have known their order for goalkeepers in penalty shootouts since his first cup game at the club as Kepa Arrizabalaga comes on for Edouard Mendy to help the Blues lift the UEFA Super Cup

Thomas Tuchel's extra-time goalkeeping substitution proved an inspired one as Kepa Arrizabalaga saved two penalties to help Chelsea beat Villarreal and add the UEFA Super Cup to their Champions League triumph. Kepa was Chelsea’s hero after being brought on in the final minute of the added half hour just for...
UEFAPosted by
The Independent

Is Chelsea vs Villarreal on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Uefa Super Cup fixture

Chelsea are taking on Villarreal in the Uefa Super Cup final tonight at Windsor Park in Belfast.Chelsea won the Champions League with a 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the final, after a winner goal by Kai Havertz in the first half.Villarreal beat Manchester United in the final of the Europa League, winning 11-10 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw.The clubs from the Premier League and Spain’s La Liga have never met before.Here is everything you need to know.When does the match start?Chelsea and Villarreal kick off at 8pm BST tonight, Wednesday 11 August, at Windsor Park in Belfast.Is it on TV?The match will be broadcast live in the UK on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate.How to stream onlineThe match will be shown live on the BT Sport website and the BT Sport app, accessible for subscribers.Line-upsChelsea: Mendy, Chalobah, Zouma, Rudiger, Hudson-Odoi, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso, Havertz, Ziyech, WernerVillarreal: Asenjo, Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Pedraza, Trigueros, Capoue, A Moreno, Pino, Dia, G MorenoOddsChelsea win 4/5Villarreal win 7/2Draw 5/2
UEFASB Nation

Chelsea 1-1 (6-5 p/k) Villarreal, UEFA Super Cup Player Ratings: Kepa the Penalty Jukebox Hero

1. KEPA ARRIZABALAGA (9.0, sub) WAGNH Community Player Ratings are back for the tenth (10th!) season, and we begin things with something we haven’t seen in them before, a substitute goalkeeper winning Man of the Match! In terms of minutes-to-impact, Kepa’s performance may be unrivaled in fact — some might say nearly as perfect as Papy Djilobodji’s one-minute cameo against Walsall, even!
Premier LeaguePosted by
SPORTbible

Romelu Lukaku Played A Key Role In Kai Havertz's Transfer To Chelsea, Their Fans Are Loving It

Romelu Lukaku has admitted he told new teammate Kai Havertz to join Chelsea, following a Europa League tie between Inter Milan and Bayer Leverkusen in August 2020. The news of the player’s influence on the young German playmaker - who took the Belgian striker’s advice, entering himself in club folk law by scoring the winner in the 2021 Champions League final - has been met with delight.

Comments / 0

Community Policy