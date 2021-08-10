Talking tape with the Sunnyside teen whose lovely duct tape dress won a national contest

You may have seen this joy-inducing gown before: Made entirely of duct tape, it was 17-year-old Sunnyside, Yakima County, resident Larissa Leon’s entry into the national Stuck At Prom Scholarship Contest presented by Duck brand duct tape. When I heard later that Leon had won the Dress Grand Prize (there’s also a Tux Grand Prize) of $10,000 in scholarship money, it seemed right to revisit this unique creation one more time — and to take the opportunity to chat with its designer.