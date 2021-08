It’s simple: climate change. After Pearl Harbor, our country instantly mobilized to combat an epic threat. Factories were retooled, resources redirected, university research refocused and our entire population redeployed. A similar moment is upon us, and no less of an effort is required. Unless we act quickly and decisively to stop burning fossil fuels, the world as we know it will no longer exist. Our weather is not just extreme, it’s freakish — 116 degrees in Portland, Ore.; frozen landscapes in Texas; historic megadroughts; deadly storms, floods and wildfires ravaging our world. It will get worse — much worse.