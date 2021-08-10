Snoqualmie Tribe pays off Salish Lodge debt
The Snoqualmie Tribe announced it has fully paid off its debt for the purchase of the Salish Lodge, at its July 10 Special General Council meeting. This means the Tribe now completely owns the Salish Lodge and surrounding land, which includes Snoqualmie Falls. The Muckleshoot Tribe agreed to transfer ownership of the 45 acre property to the Snoqualmie Tribe for $125 million in November 2019. The Muckleshoot Tribe had owned the lodge since 2007.www.valleyrecord.com
