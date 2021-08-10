Cancel
Fire season, pandemic travel contribute to fuel shortage

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHERIDAN — For 18 months, the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted global supply chains, affecting everything from toilet paper to gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel. Demand for fuel has increased as many Americans are taking road trips this summer. In addition, an early fire season has resulted in increased fire suppression efforts, which have also impacted demand for various fuels across the western United States, according to Gov. Mark Gordon’s office.

Idaho Statetribuneledgernews.com

Idaho senators warn of jet fuel shortages hampering wildfire fight

WASHINGTON — Bipartisan U.S. senators from the West, including Idaho Republicans Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, are urging the Biden administration to coordinate across agencies to help Western states with shortages of fuel that are preventing firefighters from using aircraft to fight wildfires. “We are concerned that fuel shortages could...
Public HealthUnion Leader

Pandemic fuels outdoor lawnmower shortage

The lot in front of Brentwood Power Equipment usually has about 40 lawnmowers displayed this time of year, but this summer it’s been mostly empty. Owner Dave Flagg had just two mowers outside this week and a sign with the message “Cub Cadet tractors on the way,” offering hope to customers desperate for a new one.
Rapid City, SDRegister Citizen

Officials: Jet fuel shortage not affecting Sturgis rally

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — The executive director of the Rapid City Regional Airport said Tuesday that the jet fuel shortage seen in areas of the western U.S. is not having an impact on visitors traveling to the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Airport Executive Director Patrick Dame said that although...
Collegesthecheyennepost.com

UW to implement temporary mask mandate amid Delta variant's rise

The University of Wyoming will require masks indoors for students, staff and faculty beginning Aug. 23 through at least Sept. 20, trustees voted Wednesday. The decision comes as the more contagious and more severe delta variant of the novel coronavirus is driving a national and state surge in new virus infections and hospitalizations.
Businesscbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Detroit) — Stimulus checks have helped many Americans get through COVID. The pandemic continues nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, as the Delta variant drives up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
Georgia Statetexasbreaking.com

CDC Warns Of Deadly Disease In Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, And Texas

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a warning about a deadly disease found in Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, and Texas. The disease is called Melioidosis or Whitmore’s Disease and is caused by “Burkholderia Pseudomallei bacterium.”. Many health officials are now trying to figure out the common source of...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Don't Eat It, FDA Warns

If you have a party or gathering coming up this weekend and got a special dessert to celebrate, it may be time to double check the package. A cookie company recently announced the recall of one of its items, which was specifically sold at certain Walmart stores around the U.S. On Aug. 13, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) posted a notice about the recall that could affect Walmart shoppers in almost half of U.S. states. Read on to find out what you shouldn't be eating right now.
Nevada StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Destructive Tornado in Nevada History

Tornadoes are one of the most destructive natural phenomena on the planet. In the United States, they are also one of the most common. There were more than 72,000 tornadoes recorded in the United States from 1950 through 2020, resulting in nearly 6,000 fatalities, tens of thousands of injuries, and property and crop damage in […]
Michigan StatePosted by
Matthew Donnellon

Michigan schools getting mask mandates

Early this Summer, it looked like we were in the tail end of the pandemic. But a few things happened. People stopped getting vaccinated. The Delta variant is working its way through the American South and now it’s in Michigan too. Now far more kids are getting sick with Covid-19. With far more young people getting symptomatic illness, “At Texas Children's Hospital, there are more patients with COVID-19 right now than at any point in the pandemic. Tennessee is getting close to its all-time high of kids sick with COVID-19. And at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, Florida, the number of children needing treatment for COVID-19 jumped from 20 in June to 200 in July – and has topped 160 so far in August.”
Fargo, NDAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Air Travel Demand Flatlines As Delta Variant Surges

(Fargo, ND) -- Less people are flying as the COVID Delta variant sweeps the nation. The Transportation Security Administration screened one-point-seven-million people nationwide on Tuesday, which was the lowest number of passengers in almost two months. Southwest Airlines reported an increase in cancellations with the airline, blaming the surge in...
Politicsthecheyennepost.com

"A Code Red for Humanity"

When I lived in Tennessee and taught as a lecturer sans summer employment, I spent the summer months with family in Wyoming. Driving to get here, I broke up the trek with overnight visits to friends in Illinois and South Dakota. Invariably, as I entered the Black Hills, blue skies would appear. After nine months beneath overcast southern skies, Wyoming’s clear air and azure blue were dearly welcome.

Comments / 0

