Public Safety

12-year-old charged with desecrating Theresa cemetery

nny360.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHERESA — A 12-year-old village resident was arrested Tuesday and charged by state police for allegedly damaging a number of headstones in the Oakwood Cemetery. According to a news release from state police, troopers in Alexandria Bay arrested the juvenile, whose name will not be released due to their age, and charged them with first-degree cemetery desecration and second-degree criminal mischief. Both charges are felonies.

www.nny360.com

Comments / 0

#Oakwood Cemetery#Desecration#Police
