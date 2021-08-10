12-year-old charged with desecrating Theresa cemetery

By: KDKA-TV News Staff ARNOLD, Pa. (KDKA) – A 15-year-old has been charged in connection with a shooting that sent four people to the hospital in Arnold Sunday. Ikquan Hassain Amid Lynn is being charged as an adult in the shooting. Court paperwork shows he’s facing a slew of charges, including criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault and firearms charges. According to police, a large crowd was arguing near Kenneth Avenue. Police say he opened fire, shooting three men and a 17-year-old boy. At least one of them had to be treated in the ICU. Multiple vehicles and a home were also struck with gunfire.