MidState Soccer Club recently issued the following announcement. The USTA/Ursula Beck Men’s Pro Tennis Classic began in 1999 and has developed into one of the premier tournaments on the United States Tennis Association Professional Circuit. Each year, 70 players from over 20 countries participate in the seven-day event, battling it out for ATP professional ranking points. Top players from the Decatur Futures have gone on to compete at all four Grand Slam tournaments against the likes of world no. 1’s Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. The tournament is coordinated by the Decatur Community Tennis Foundation, a not-for-profit 510 (c) 3 organization.