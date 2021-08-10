Cancel
Seatac, WA

Online fundraiser started for owner of Food Truck destroyed by arson fire

Posted by 
Waterland Blog
Waterland Blog
 4 days ago
An online fundraiser has been started to help one of the victims of a recent series of arson fires – the Antojos.el.gordo Food Truck, which was set afire and destroyed on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021.

The arson fire completely burned the food truck, which as of Tuesday, Aug. 10 is awaiting being towed from a gas station in SeaTac.

This popular mobile dining truck often traveled and served hungry customers between SeaTac and Tukwila.

Organizers are trying to raise $10,000 to help the owner, who said her total loss exceeds $60,000. She was uninsured.

“Over a year ago she opened a food truck with the hope of sharing her passion for ‘antojitos’ (‘little cravings’) with as many people as possible,” her sister Verenis said. “Even after opening her business in the early days of COVID, dealing with shutdowns and burglary, she persisted and never gave up on her dreams. During the past year and half, she has been working 6 days a week 10 hours a day. At the age of 21, she has worked harder than I ever have. Cooking is her passion and she’s been working incredibly hard to eventually open a restaurant of her own.”

“Her food truck was completely destroyed; she lost everything. Battered by COVID, weeks of shutdowns and burglary, she was forced to cut expenses, including insurance, to avoid going out of business and shutting down forever. Without insurance to help her recoup anything, her total loss exceeds $60,000, most of which came from our family’s hard earned life savings. At this point I’m only hoping to raise enough funds to give her a fighting chance of starting her business again.”

Here are more details from the website:

“Hi, my name is Verenis and I’m reaching out to help my little sister recover from a senseless arson attack.

“Over a year ago she opened a food truck with the hope of sharing her passion for “antojitos” (“little cravings”) with as many people as possible. Even after opening her business in the early days of COVID, dealing with shutdowns and burglary, she persisted and never gave up on her dreams.

“During the past year and half, she has been working 6 days a week 10 hours a day. At the age of 21, she has worked harder than I ever hav e. Cooking is her passion and she’s been working incredibly hard to eventually open a restaurant of her own.

“Unfortunately, in the early morning hours of August 8th, 2021 she became a victim of a senseless arson attack when her food truck was set ablaze. Her food truck was completely destroyed; she lost everything. Battered by COVID, weeks of shutdowns and burglary, she was forced to cut expenses, including insurance, to avoid going out of business and shutting down forever. Without insurance to help her recoup anything, her total loss exceeds $60,000, most of which came from our family’s hard earned life savings. At this point I’m only hoping to raise enough funds to give her a fighting chance of starting her business again.

“We would be so very grateful for any donations; anything helps.”

