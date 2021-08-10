Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Indian eVISA Availability and Limitations

luxurytravelmagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTraveling to India has been made easy since the introduction of the eVisa system. After the introduction of this comfortable access to immigration and visa, not only the tourism industry has flourished but more and people have started traveling to India for business and medical as well. This has given a surge in the economic stability of the country. It is an online system where you are only required to fill in some required information and attach a few documents as proof of your identity and nature of traveling. Following which the Indian Immigration authorities carry out the necessary counter check and provide you with an online confirmation through an email address. This confirmation is in the form of a visa which you will be required to show in printed form at the arrival airport in India and would be stamped for you.

www.luxurytravelmagazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evisa#Travel Plan#The Indian Evisa#Conference Visa#Medical Visa#Covid#The Corona Virus#The Government Of India#Land Air
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Business Travel
Related
Travelalbuquerqueexpress.com

Pak lifts travel restrictions from 11 countries

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 14 (ANI): Pakistan has lifted travel restrictions from 11 countries including India on Friday, local media reported. The country's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) revised its international travel list and removed 11 countries from Category C, ARY News reported on Friday. The authority lifted travel restrictions on incoming...
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

HVS Monday Musings: Government Initiatives to Rebuild Indian Tourism Post the Second Wave

Travel demand – both leisure and business – is gradually improving in the country, bringing in a newfound enthusiasm and euphoria in the Indian travel & hospitality sectors. The declining cases, easing of restrictions across states, and increasing momentum of the vaccination drive, coupled with people’s inherent need to travel, are key factors driving this revival. A uniform national travel guideline is also expected to be implemented soon, which will further ease travel within the country.
Worldluxurytravelmagazine.com

10 Reasons Why Visiting Thailand Should Be In Your Bucket List

One of the top countries on every vacationer’s bucket list, Thailand is a beautiful country for a vacation, perfect for escaping the grasp of our daily routine. Almost everything you would want in your dream destination is present here, from numerous islands with pristine beaches to luxurious villas overlooking miles of greenery.
Travelluxurytravelmagazine.com

Hurtigruten is Adding Africa to its Expedition Cruise Lineup

Hurtigruten Expeditions, the world’s leading expedition cruise line, is responding to guest demand for more exotic destinations by adding the West Coast of Africa and its unique archipelagos – the Bissagos Islands and Cape Verde – to its ever-growing list of new destinations. The 13-day itinerary includes four countries: Cape Verde, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, and Senegal (pictured), with MS Spitsbergen based out of Dakar, one of Africa’s most bustling cities.
Public Healthyourmileagemayvary.net

Starting Monday: First U.S. Market With Mandatory Vaccines For All Hotel Stays

Since the delta variant took hold in mid-July, we’ve all seen the rules. For example, the new Harry Potter store in NYC has capacity limits in place so they’re using a virtual queue system (we visited it; the store is an amazing hot mess, y’all). Everyone again has to wear masks indoors at Disney parks. Some places have taken it even further, i.e., if you plan to see a Broadway show, you’ll have to show proof of vaccination.
EconomyPopculture

Watch: Giant Cargo Ship Crimson Polaris Snaps in Half After Japanese Port Accident

A massive cargo ship snapped in half while anchored just off the northeastern coast of Japan on Thursday, but thankfully there were no casualties. The 40,000-ton Crimson Polaris suffered an accidental split that widened until the whole ship split, according to a report by Reuters. The Japanese Coast Guard helped to evacuate the ship safely.
WorldDaily Beast

Delta COVID Surge in Iceland Is Very Bad News for the U.S.

Iceland is one of the most vaccinated countries in the world. But that didn’t stop the tiny island nation from catching a whole lot of COVID in recent weeks. Although the natural, immediate response to this news might be panic, experts who spoke to The Daily Beast said that Iceland’s recent surge in infections—fueled by the new Delta variant of the novel coronavirus—is probably a sign that herd immunity is within reach over there.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Iranian intelligence plot reaches US soil — and should complicate negotiations

In mid-July, the Department of Justice charged that the Islamic Republic of Iran directed four intelligence operatives to kidnap Masih Alinejad, an Iranian-American journalist, from her home in Brooklyn, N.Y. The alleged plot against the Voice of America reporter is the most audacious on American soil since Iran sought to assassinate Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the United States in 2011 at a restaurant two miles from the White House.
Public HealthNarcity

The Feds Have Explained Why Canada’s Policy On Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccinations Changed

Officials from the federal government have explained why Canada's mandatory COVID-19 vaccination rules have been updated. On August 13, the feds announced that COVID-19 vaccines will be compulsory for Canada's federal workers and employees in the federally regulated air, rail, and marine transportation sector. Canadians who travel via plane, train or cruise ship will also be impacted by the mandate.
Travelluxurytravelmagazine.com

Emerald Azzurra to Visit Saudi Arabia During Inaugural Season

With the launch of its first oceangoing yacht, Emerald Azzurra, quickly approaching, Emerald Cruises has unveiled two brand-new itineraries for her 2022 inaugural season. Both itineraries will sail the Red Sea and take guests to Saudi Arabia, a new and exciting country on Emerald Cruises’ growing list of destinations. Both new itineraries offer guests an ideal balance of checking off bucket list spots like the Great Pyramids of Giza, ancient Petra and the Suez Canal with discovering novel, lesser-explored ports offering historical sites of equal caliber yet unknown to most travelers from the west.

Comments / 0

Community Policy