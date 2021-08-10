Firefox 91 arrives with improved cookie protection, tab changes on Android, and much more

For those wondering what's changed, per site storage of cookies and cached data. Originally, when you deleted cookies for a site it would just delete *.somesite.com. Now it stores everything that somesite.com used, like 3rd party cookies, and so when you delete *.somesite.com, it deletes all cookies and data related the storage for that site. The drawback is that you eat hard drive space (I mean if that's actually a concern for you) and memory usage, since a common piece of data like something image.facebook.com, now has multiple copies related to the sites that you visited.