Firefox 91 arrives with improved cookie protection, tab changes on Android, and much more

By Corbin Davenport
xda-developers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirefox is one of the few remaining browsers with its own rendering engine, as Opera, Brave, Edge, and others now utilize Google’s Chromium engine. However, Mozilla isn’t having much trouble keeping Mozilla competitive with other browsers, as Firefox is about as fast as Chrome and Edge in real-world usage. Firefox 90 arrived last month with new rendering features and the ability to save credit card information, and now Firefox 91 is starting to roll out.

www.xda-developers.com

