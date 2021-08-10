These are the best replacement chargers for MacBook Air: Apple, Baseus, Anker, and more
The MacBook Air has been Apple’s most popular, and currently the most affordable, notebook featuring a slim, lightweight design. Apple launched the first MacBook Air back in 2009 and introduced an 11 inch variant the following year. While the smaller version hasn’t seen a refresh since 2015, the 13 inch model received a design change in 2018. Like the MacBook Pro series refresh, Apple introduced its sharper Retina display and moved to a Thunderbolt-only design. While Apple introduced a MacBook Air only last year with its custom-made M1 chipset, there are rumors the next update is expected to bring color options to the range, just like the new 2021 24-inch iMac.www.xda-developers.com
Comments / 0