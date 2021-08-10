Big Brother Spoilers: Who Pulled Off an Epic Blindside?

For my money, this has been the best week of this season of Big Brother (I was on vacation for most of it, so apologies for the lack of recaps). It's the kind of week I've been begging for the last two seasons, one where the HOH isn't afraid to shake up the game early and go after a big threat. Too often lately the big threats have been coasting through the game on their way to an easy win (see: Michie and Cody). Along the way the other players keep saying they need to make a big move soon, but they get too scared to pull the trigger. I still haven't forgiven Holly for not ditching her showmance Michie in the final three to secure her an easy win. This week has been a nice contrast to the last few dull seasons.