In a room filled to the brim with the finest players, coaches, and officials the state of Wisconsin had to offer in the game of basketball, it was only fitting that Jeff Boos was seated at table #1 at the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) class of 2020 Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Sunday, August 1st. The speaker for the event described Boos as the “best high school basketball coach in the state of Wisconsin.” Boos can now add “Hall of Fame head coach” to his list of accolades as he accepted the honor at Glacier Canyon Lodge at the Wilderness Resort in the Wisconsin Dells.