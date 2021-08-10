Lake County may reimpose face mask requirement in public places
CROWN POINT — Lake County in coming weeks could reinstitute a face mask requirement in businesses and other public places, along with additional mandatory measures aimed at preventing the revived spread of COVID-19. Dr. Chandana Vavilala, the county health officer, told the Lake County Council Tuesday she's working with the Lake County Board of Health to develop policies aimed at reducing the growing number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the county.www.nwitimes.com
