Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, NY

My View: Art project sheds light on plague of plastics

By Elizabeth Leader
Buffalo News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs I write this, I’m sitting by the shore of Lake Erie. Waves flow in and lap over the rocks and sand. It is a beautiful scene of blue sky, blue water and the natural tones of the earth. But standing out from this nature are bits of bright colors – plastics washed up on shore.

buffalonews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Erie County, NY
Erie County, NY
Entertainment
Buffalo, NY
Entertainment
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Plague#Plastics#Public Art#Atmospheric Association#Bnwaterkeeper#Gallery Frames#Masonite
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Astronomyktoo.org

Sea stars shed light on kelp forests’ decline

Set to a soundtrack of humming water pumps and bubbling sea water, Dr. Sarah Gravem’s research comes alive. But it’s not the high-tech science lab you might imagine. In the basement of the Sitka Sound Science Center, a collection of plastic tubs and barrels serve as control tanks, and researchers collect data by hand every few hours.
Grand Marais, MNboreal.org

Detour Signage Art Project

The Creative Economy Collaborative (CEC), arts advisory council to the City of Grand Marais, applied for and received the Arrowhead Regional Arts Council (ARAC) Rural and Community Art Project Grant to fund the Detour Signage Project. The project included lead artist and former St. Paul City Artist, Amanda Lovelee, collecting...
Mental HealthOne Green Planet

Pandemic “Cave Syndrome” Sheds Light on Effects of Isolation

According to CNN, “cave syndrome” is a non-medical term coined by psychiatrist Dr. Arthur Bregman to describe the mid to severe anxiety some people feel towards reentering society after the pandemic and a year in isolation. During his telemedicine calls, Bregman says he’s “seen patients who are locked in their...
Visual Artfantasticfunandlearning.com

Apple Art Projects

Are you looking for a fun fall activity to do with your kids this autumn? These apple art projects are perfect for your back to school or apple theme activities, and they also make excellent fall crafts to celebrate the fall season. They are fun for kids of all ages,...
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

My View: Father Baker's example lights the way today

As a practicing Catholic it is disheartening to hear or read about the continuing abuse claims within our diocese and beyond. With each such exposure, it degrades the values we hold so dear for our spiritual institutions. While we have a choice whether to consider different directions in our faith...
Athens, OHAthens Messenger

Athens Rethink Plastics holds Plastic-Free July library project

Last month, local grassroots group Athens ReThink Plastics (ARP) collaborated with the Athens County Public Libraries to promote the annual Sierra Club Ohio Plastic Free July. Amy Draper, ACPL librarian, assisted in coordinating all seven local library branches as they handed out reusable bags, posted Plastic Free July calendars and put up displays with suggestions to reduce the use of plastics in our lives. Athens ReThink Plastics supplied the library branches with 550 bags to encourage library patrons to use reusable bags.
AstronomyPosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Watch: 'Flying Saucer' Filmed in Alaska

A cool video from a national park in Alaska shows what appears to be some kind of flying saucer hovering over water, but the 'alien craft' is actually an optical illusion. The wondrous scene recently unfolded at Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve, which posted a video (which can be seen below) of the odd moment on their Facebook page. In the footage, an odd object that somewhat resembles a hat can be seen silently floating in the sky over the bay.
AstronomyPosted by
B105

Duluthian Spots Supernatural Lights Headed Towards Lake Superior

It's happening - again. Another UFO sighting has been reported in the Twin Ports and this one is extra spooky. If you follow all things supernatural, you have probably heard all about different sightings of things in the sky in Duluth and surrounding areas. It really isn't that uncommon for someone to spot something spooky in the sky.
Astronomythewoodyshow.com

NASA Says Giant Asteroid Now Has A Greater Chance Of Hitting Earth

Scientists have been tracking a giant asteroid that is the size of the Empire State Building as it hurdles through space towards Earth. After reviewing new data gathered by NASA's Osiris-Rex spacecraft, they have increased the odds that the asteroid, named Bennu, will strike the Earth in the next three hundred years.
Astronomydequeenbee.com

Watch the southern lights from space

Astronauts have captured images and a timelapse video showing the Aurora Australis -- the southern lights -- from space. The colorful display is caused by strong solar wind hitting Earth's magnetic shield.
Denver, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Volunteers Encounter Dangerous Trash While Cleaning Up South Platte River In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Odell Brewing teamed up with Denver Trout to clean up a stretch of the South Platte River. Some 40 to 50 volunteers focused on the area around Cuernavaca Park which is near 20th and Little Raven. (credit: CBS) Odell has helped with the cleanups for the past three to four years, saying they are an important part of supporting the community. “Odell’s been brewing beer for 30 years,” said Miguel Hallman with the brewery. “We are always looking for opportunities to get out with our community and volunteer. We just make our rivers a prettier place.” Hallman did acknowledge volunteers are likely to encounter a wide variety of trash ranging from plastic to shopping cart to needles. (credit: CBS) “Safety is our number one priority,” Hallman said. “We tell people to be safe. Don’t touch anything sharp. Let us know and we’ll go take care of it properly. “It’s terrifying to look at the rivers and see the state some people leave it in. Finding needles. It’s sad, it’s terrifying, it’s scary but we’re doing everything we can pick up the trash and make it prettier one piece at a time.” (credit: CBS)
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

Piece of 'Cabrini' set stolen in downtown Buffalo

A piece of a movie set weighing several thousand pounds was reported stolen in downtown Buffalo earlier this week, according to a police report. A shoe shine station, made of marble and designed to look like it was from the 1890s, was taken from the set of the "Untitled Cabrini" film being shot in the city, according to the report.
AstronomySpace.com

Moon mantle mystery may shed light on habitable planet evolution

The moon's complex geologic history could act as a pointer to understand other rocky worlds in the universe, including those that are potentially habitable, according to a new pair of research papers. The NASA-backed studies are based upon data from the agency's long-running Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) — which has...
AstronomyPhys.org

Study sheds more light on the nature of HESS J1857+026

Argentinian astronomers have conducted radio observations of a very-high-energy gamma-ray source known as HESS J1857+026. Results of this study provide new insights into the nature of this mysterious source. The research was detailed in a paper published July 27 on the arXiv pre-print server. Sources emitting gamma radiation with photon...
California Stateimperialbeachnewsca.com

Lunchtime Live Sheds Light On The California Fuschia Plant

If you have been to the Tijuana Estuary Visitor’s Center recently, you may have noticed a low red flowering plant near the front door. It is a California Fuchsia, and it’s one of the few plants in bloom in the middle of the summer. During Lunchtime Live, a live show...
WorldFranklin News Post

An Egyptian trip shed light on the ancient concept of good deeds for salvation

In 2008 it was my privilege to tour ancient sites in Egypt. Before departing a friend asked me to speak, upon my return, to his fraternal club on the broad subject of Egypt. A Cairo tour took me into a papyrus-making shop. I was amazed at the intricate decorative craft painting on newly made papyrus scrolls. Some depicted iconic interior scenes I had seen within the Pharaohs’ tombs. The scene that caught my attention is titled The Final Judgment.
Santa Monica, CAspectrumnews1.com

Exhibit at Santa Monica park sheds light on Black history

Santa Monica's newest park includes a 3.5 acres multi-purpose sports field, but when Dr. Alison Rose Jefferson walks around, she sees something most do not — a hidden history. "This area where we are at the edge of the Civic Center campus used to be a neighborhood up until the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy