‘Thoughtful dialogue’ hallmark of Judson University Forums

Cover picture for the articleDuring the previous politically-divisive decade, the World Leaders Forum at Judson University in Elgin has served as a civilized oasis of public policy debate among heads of state from around the globe. The Christian college began the event with a big bang in April 2011 when it was host to...

