An extra 60 kilometers is a very big deal when you are taking your electric car on a long trip!. Tuning cars has gotten a lot harder since EVs have hit the market, and there’s usually no real need for more power, so what are you to do? Well, Senner Tuning set out to squeeze even more range out of the Tesla Model 3 performance. It actually managed to do so, squeezing out an extra 60 km of range or around 37.28 miles. What’s even more impressive is that it happened without altering the better or playing with Tesla’s software.