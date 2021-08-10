Letter: Excited that Republican governors now embracing freedom of choice
Three cheers for Governors Kristi Noem of South Dakota and Ron DeSantis of Florida. Both have declared objections to masking and vaccination mandates intended to protect residents of their respective states. Other Republican governors and high-office holders embrace similar positions. This is great news! Apparently, we finally have Republicans who believe in personal liberty, and freedom of choice in decision making with respect to one's personal health and well-being.
