Ron DeSantis is employing the same defective judgment that his mentor Donald Trump used in the early months of the COVID pandemic. His clear failure to address the seriousness of the high rate of COVID infections in Florida by withholding funding from schools that impose mask mandates on students and staff and “coining” terms like “Faucian dystopia” are stupid, childish and irresponsible for a governor to utter. Like Trump he is playing down the seriousness of the outbreak by refusing to take any common sense or pro-active measures to reduce the spread of the virus to unvaccinated Floridians where the virus is out of control.