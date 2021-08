A Sioux Falls man was stabbed multiple times in what appears to be a random attack, according to police. Sioux Falls Police Spokesman Sam Clemens said that a 23-year-old man was walking in the 600 block of North Cleveland Avenue around Midnight on Thursday. The victim said another man came walking toward him. As the two passed, the victim said he got an uneasy feeling about the encounter. The victim turned around and the suspect allegedly walked back toward the victim and began throwing punches. A scuffle ensued and police say the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim seven times.