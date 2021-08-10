Cancel
Wyoming State

2021 Wyoming Season Preview

By MikeWittmann
mwcconnection.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisclaimer: I won’t claim to know the ins and outs of the Wyoming football program so I’ll be the first to admit my knowledge is limited, but it wasn’t intentional. The upcoming 2021 season for Wyoming is the eighth one under head coach Craig Bohl. In the pandemic shortened 2020 season, the Cowboys went 2-4, although that doesn’t tell the entire story. They opened the year with a heart-breaking overtime 37-34 loss to Nevada before taking out their frustrations in a blowout win against Hawaii. They followed that up with a head-scratching loss to Colorado State before two games were canceled (not their fault) in mid-November. Wyoming returned with a vengeance, destroying UNLV before ending their season with back-to-back close losses to New Mexico and Boise State. It’s fair to call the Cowboy’s 2020 season a disappointment while also not ignoring how the pandemic played a factor to some degree.

