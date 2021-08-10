2021 Wyoming Season Preview

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup. If you like new commits, then this week is for you. While August continues to be one of the slower months in the recruiting calendar, this week was busy. There were barely any offers (five) and two of them were for 2023 recruits. On the other hand, there were a plethora of commits, with twelve recruits announcing their verbal pledge. A number of schools had good weeks, with Boise State and Colorado State both landing two commits each. Utah State secured three of their own, while Air Force, Nevada and Wyoming all picked up pledges as well. However, San Diego State appeared to have the best week, adding two new commits with one being a great get, so they get a turn for the cover photo.