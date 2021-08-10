Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Know someone who wants to join our Child Nutrition or Special Education Teams? Learn more this week!

wcpss.net
 13 days ago

Know someone who wants to join our Child Nutrition or Special Education Teams? Learn more this week!. We have two information sessions scheduled this week for job candidates to learn more about working on our Child Nutrition Services team or becoming a special education teacher in our district. Participate in this information session to learn more about available positions, schedule, salary, benefits and more.

www.wcpss.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Child Nutrition Services#Wcpss Virtual Academy#The Virtual Academy#Informativas#Participe En Esta Sesi N#El Salario#Los Beneficios Y M S#Pueden Recibir#La Academia Virtual#Si Hay Cupo Disponible#Podemos#Transferencias#Tanto Para#Escuelas#Menos De 10 D As
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Special Education
NewsBreak
United Nations
Related
EducationeSchool Online

Improving in-class special education with positives from online learning

As schools, parents, and students across the country prepare for school re-entry, many are celebrating a return to the classroom. There is no shortage of studies and expert opinions stating that the majority of students learn better in-person. But, for the many students who are looking forward with hope to a September where class happens in a room rather than through a screen, there are also a significant number of students who thrived in online instruction and are nervous about losing the confidence they found in a new modality of learning.
Kidsrasmussen.edu

Child Behavior Problems: What Pre-K Educators Need to Know

Spend any amount of time with a child, and you’ll realize a few things. One, children are magical. Their ideas and faces are so full of energy and inspiration that they will sometimes take your breath away. Two, children are unpredictable. Sudden bursts of crying, fits of truly volcanic rage, shyness, aggressive physicality, whining, you name it—and it’s only 9:30 in the morning!

Comments / 0

Community Policy