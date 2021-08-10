Customer.io raises $5M in crowd equity round

New York-based Horizen said it would use the money to evolve its tools for developers and businesses to establish their own blockchains and decentralized applications (dapps). Toward that end, the company’s co-founder and CEO, Rob Viglione, told CoinDesk that he was looking “to double to triple” his current 25-person staff by adding at least 20 engineers in New York, expanding Horizen’s operations in Milan and opening a new office in Ukraine.