Clancy Brown Cast In John Wick 4

By Campbell Clark
lrmonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeadline report that Clancy Brown cast in John Wick 4. Brown will star opposite Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Hiroyuki Sanada, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick and Ian McShane. I don’t know about you readers, but I want Brown to be one of the people running the High Table. Brown is just so cool and almost instantly lifts anything he’s in to another level. Seriously, go look back and realize what a tremendous actor Brown is. John Wick 4 director Chad Stahelski feels the same.

