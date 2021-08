BELLE RIVE, IL — A 42-year-old Equality man was arrested over the weekend when Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a man slumped over the steering wheel of his vehicle in Belle Rive. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded with EMS to East 13th and Birch Streets in Belle Rive, where they found Brannon I. Randall slumped over the wheel of a 1991 maroon Pontiac.