Vermont State

Mook: VCSC merger plan

By Editorials
Times-Argus
 6 days ago

I read two articles recently about the Vermont State Colleges System (VSCS). One was actually a letter to the board of trustees from John Casella II and Lyle Jepson. While they are clear that “Now is the time to acknowledge the problem and boldly take action,” they also expressed several concerns about the proposed Transformation Plan. They voiced strong doubts that the merger will achieve meaningful cost savings. Their ultimate concern for Castleton University is the merger “will damage its brand” and thereby undermine Castleton’s success in recruiting out-of-state students who are so “vital to our region’s economy.” This ill-conceived merger plan has the potential to do far more harm than good, and does not solve the real problem: cost.

