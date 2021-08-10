The Muppets Show Off Their Costumes For The Muppets Haunted Mansion

We all love to binge our favorite shows when they come out. Disney+ did it right in the “old school” format of releasing an episode per week. Why? Because many of us (including myself) do not have the self-control to not binge and entire season over the course of a few days! Isn’t it a disheartening feeling when we blast through a season in two days then realize we have to wait a year or more for the next installment?! Maybe it’s just me. Anyways, Covid also exacerbates the issue pushing everything involving the film and tv world back. I am highly anticipating the return of two Netflix series: Peaky Blinders and Stranger Things. While even a little bit of news is good, we have a small treat with the Stranger Things 4 teaser hitting!