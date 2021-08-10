Oktoberfest Columbia is city's first major fall event to cancel as COVID-19 concerns grow
Oktoberfest Columbia was cancelled Aug. 10 due to the resurgence of COVID-19. The event, which is one of South Carolina's most long-standing and popular Oktoberfests, is the first major events in the city to nix its fall date as case numbers continue to spike amid growing concern about the more virulent Delta variant. The cancellation was announced via Facebook by Incarnation Lutheran Church, which organizes and hosts the event.www.postandcourier.com
