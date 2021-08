MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – You may see some emergency vehicles in the area around the Point Beach nuclear power plant in Manitowoc County over the next few weeks. Manitowoc County Emergency Services is conducting exercises with the plant. Federal regulations require state and government agencies near nuclear plants to periodically show they can protect the health and safety of people who live within 10 miles of the plant in case there’s an emergency.