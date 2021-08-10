Senior Technical Engineer – Structural at Dunaway Associates. EDUCATION: Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (Lubbock, TX) Dunaway is pleased to announce the hiring of Shaun Kirk, PE, as the newest addition to our Central Texas team. Shaun joins Dunaway as a Senior Technical Engineer in our Austin office, bringing with him over 20 years of knowledge with a demonstrated history of working in the design industry. A graduate of Texas Tech University, Shaun holds a dual degree in Civil Engineering (Structural Emphasis) and Architecture. Known predominantly for his expertise in high-rise design, Shaun applies his extensive knowledge across market sectors ranging from corporate commercial campuses to complex urban infill mixed-use developments.