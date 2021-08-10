Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lubbock, TX

Shaun Kirk, PE

bizjournals
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenior Technical Engineer – Structural at Dunaway Associates. EDUCATION: Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (Lubbock, TX) Dunaway is pleased to announce the hiring of Shaun Kirk, PE, as the newest addition to our Central Texas team. Shaun joins Dunaway as a Senior Technical Engineer in our Austin office, bringing with him over 20 years of knowledge with a demonstrated history of working in the design industry. A graduate of Texas Tech University, Shaun holds a dual degree in Civil Engineering (Structural Emphasis) and Architecture. Known predominantly for his expertise in high-rise design, Shaun applies his extensive knowledge across market sectors ranging from corporate commercial campuses to complex urban infill mixed-use developments.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Lubbock, TX
Business
City
Austin, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaun Kirk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#Dunaway Associates#Pe#Senior Technical Engineer#Civil Engineering Lrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday, and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Major earthquake strikes near Haiti, high casualties feared

A major 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, with an initial confirmed death toll of 29, though officials are predicting the true number of casualties to be much higher. The epicenter of the quake struck about 7.5 miles northeast of the Haitian commune of Saint-Louis-du-Sud,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy