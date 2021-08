Here’s a quick tip: If you’re old enough to be reading this review, you’re too old to enjoy the childish pleasures of PAW Patrol: The Movie. You may, however, have children who are under 10 years-old, in which case there’s a good chance there’s PAW Patrol merchandise — and there’s a lot of it out there — strewn throughout your house. The Canadian animated series, which has been running on Nickelodeon since 2013, is a big hit with the pre-school and grade-school set, and apparently Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. It’s now receiving a big-screen incarnation, predictably featuring some big-name guest...