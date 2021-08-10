Latta-authored opioid bill signed by President Biden
From OFFICE OF CONGRESSMAN ROBERT E. LATTA FIFTH DISTRICT OF OHIO. On Friday (Aug. 6), the Debarment Enforcement of Bad Actor Registrants (DEBAR) Act, legislation authored by Congressman Bob Latta (R-OH5), was signed into law by President Biden. The bill, which was introduced in February of this year, passed the Houseon April 15, 2021, by an overwhelming margin of 411-5, and later passed the Senate on July 27, 2021, by unanimous consent.bgindependentmedia.org
