The Angels offense reverted back to their slumping ways Wednesday night against the Texas Rangers, but they did just enough to get Shohei Ohtani the well-deserved 2-1 win. Ohtani has been one of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball since his disastrous outing against the Yankees on June 30. Tonight, he continued his upward trend and climb towards American League MVP by dominating a Texas lineup that couldn’t get anything done with runners on base. Ohtani, perhaps dealing with the lingering effects of a blister that delayed his start, relied heavily on his slider which featured a slightly boosted velocity and good control. He finished with no walks, six strikeouts, four hits and one earned run allowed in six innings on 86 pitches.