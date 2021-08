A funny thing happened on the way to the nonstop ransomware payday for some criminals: They hit the wrong targets. After ransomware attacks by Russian-language group Conti against Ireland's health service in May, DarkSide against U.S.-based Colonial Pipeline the same month, and REvil against remote management software firm Kaseya in July, the Biden administration has been moving to much more aggressively disrupt the ransomware business model. The White House has also called out the Russian government for not doing more to police criminals acting from within its borders and threatened to disrupt such operations unless Moscow acts.