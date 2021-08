Alex Trebek passed away in November of last year. Since then, Jeopardy! has been searching for a new host. In doing so, they invited a long list of celebrities to step behind the lectern and read the clues. To say that they cast a wide net when lining up guest hosts would be an understatement. The string of guests started with the show’s executive producer, Mike Richards. Then, trivia legend and friend of Trebek, Ken Jennings took the reins. Since several stars have stepped up to the lectern to try their hand. Among those hosts are Buzzy Cohen, Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers, LeVar Burton, and several others. Tomorrow, August ninth, sportscaster Joe Buck’s guest-hosting stint begins.