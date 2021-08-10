Somewhat cooler weather by the weekend
SUMMARY: Very hot weather sticks around through Friday, with only stray to isolated afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid 90s, lows in the mid 70s. By the weekend, rain chances increase and highs drop to around 90 degrees. Upper 80s are possible to begin next week as rain chances remain elevated, and could be enhanced by a tropical system which looks to track into the Gulf of Mexico. Lows will stay in the low to mid 70s.www.wcbi.com
Comments / 0