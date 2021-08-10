Cancel
Cherokee County, OK

SHERIFF'S BEAT 8-11-21: A little 'dab' will do, and pair is arrested for that and other drugs

Tahlequah Daily Press
 3 days ago

Two people were arrested after deputies found meth, marijuana and pills during a traffic stop. On Aug. 9, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Kile Turley conducted a traffic stop on a truck that had several items hanging from the rearview mirror. Dispatch advised James Phillips’ driver’s license was suspended and Tammy Armstrong didn’t have a license. The license plate on the truck did not belong to that vehicle, and the VIN number showed the plate registered to the truck had expired. Turley told the pair the vehicle was going to be impounded and asked if there was anything illegal inside. Armstrong admitted she had "dab" – marijuana wax – in her purse, and Phillips said there was methamphetamine inside the truck. Turley found the dab, marijuana, a smoking pipe, and half an alprazolam pill. The deputy found meth, four pills of tramadol, and marijuana under the driver’s seat. There were several license plates in a toolbox in the bed of the truck, and Turley said one of the those plates belonged to the truck. Phillips and Armstrong were transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center for booking.

www.tahlequahdailypress.com

