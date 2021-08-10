Cancel
The New Fashion Arrivals We're Excited To Shop This Week

By Rachel Besse r
Vogue Magazine
 3 days ago
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In our modern fashion industry, gone are the days of seasonal drops. Designers are giving us something to look forward to all year long, with goodies landing in stores and online every week—from got-to-have-it handbags to wear-forever dresses. Here, we round up our favorite new items of the week to shop now before they’re inevitably gone.

Vogue Magazine

Kendall Jenner Wears One of Fashion’s Artsiest New Labels

Some people collect paintings, others prefer to collect clothes—but there’s a fashion label in town that offers you the opportunity to do both. Juliet Johnstone is a Los Angeles-based artist who hand-paints jeans, tanks, hats, and more. And this weekend, Kendall Jenner gave her work the stamp of approval by wearing one of her pieces while out and about in West Hollywood.
Vogue Magazine

This Week, the Best Dressed Stars Embraced Everyday Elegance

The appeal of dressing up for an occasion isn’t lost on celebrities, but lately, they haven’t needed the excuse of a big event to pull out stellar fashion. While there has been no shortage of film premieres, festivals, and performances to attend, stars have been dressing to the nines to run errands, take meetings, or lounge around the house. The days of the top-only Zoom look have ended. Now, even the briefest video call necessitates a complete look.
It's Lady Gaga's Fashion World — We're Just Living in It

It’s Lady Gaga’s Fashion World — We’re Just Living in It

As buzz around 'House of Gucci' reaches a fever pitch, Gaga has been using the streets of New York as her own personal runway. We interrupt our regularly scheduled programming to bring you the following message: Lady Gaga is living her best fashion life. While in New York over the last month preparing for a special two-night jazz concert with Tony Bennett at Radio City Music Hall, Gaga has been serving some seriously high-fashion looks. Did you see her old Hollywood-style Giambattista Valli ball gown?! It was a hard look to top. But never afraid of a challenge, on July 31, the singer debuted her most glamorous look yet: a bright purple Valentino Haute Couture ensemble that evokes audible gasps.
Vogue Magazine

Floor-Length Wedding Guest Dresses and Gowns for When the Invite Reads Formal

Whether you’re a fan of dressing up or not, finding an appropriate floor-length dress or gown for weddings and formal occasions can be challenging—especially after a year that saw designers transition away from traditional evening wear towards pandemic-friendly comfortwear. But with weddings rescheduled and invitations rolling in, it’s likely you have a busier calendar for the end of summer and fall than ever before.
Beauty & Fashionrnbcincy.com

Saweetie Is Our Fashion Goals During Her Parisian Vacay And We’re Loving It!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Saweetie is still holding her title as one of our favorite budding fashionistas and we’re slowly becoming obsessed with every look she rocks! The 27-year-old rapper has been living it up in Paris over the last few weeks and while we’re unsure exactly what secret project she’s working on over there, we have been loving her wardrobe and swooning over every social media pic she’s shared with us!
Vogue Magazine

In a Strange Turn of Events, the Unitard Is Now Fashion

Perhaps one of the more surprising things to occur in recent fashion: The unitard has become the it-form-meets-function item ascending into popularity. But it makes sense. Over the past year and a half, clothes once relegated to lounging at home or workouts have become wardrobe linchpins. Fitness-centric pieces, more specifically, have meteorically risen as the world carefully dances between staying home and reemerging. To wit, garments that employ equal parts form and function are now fundamental considerations in assembling a wardrobe. And unitards are among the list of popular items like leggings, yoga pants, and glamorous sweatsuit sets.
Vogue Magazine

Long Live the Long-Sleeve Wedding Dress—Shop 15 Bridal Dresses Here

Long-sleeve wedding dresses have an undeniable elegance that’s perfect for any bride. Remember Kate Middleton’s satin Alexander McQueen gown, which was anchored with lace sleeves, or how about Hailey Bieber’s off-the-shoulder design by Off-White? The timeless silhouette has been the design of choice for several celebrities as well as many modern-day brides recently featured in Vogue. Take a turn about our wedding coverage, and you’ll see that the newly-married Giorgia Gabriele and Paola Eulalia Saracino Fendi both sheathed their arms with fitted lace sleeves.
Appareltheeverygirl.com

Style Icons: 7 Athletes We’re Taking Major Fashion Inspo From Right Now

With the Tokyo Olympics almost behind us, all eyes are on the world’s greatest athletes for their skill, prowess, and potential to be the next record-breaking, history-making gold medalists. But the thing female athletes don’t get enough credit for? Their incredible style choices. Yes, they deserve to be recognized for...
Los Angeles Times

Amazon’s fashion competition lets you shop the winning looks. So we reviewed them all

When Amazon’s runway-to-cash-register reality show “Making the Cut” debuted last year — just as the COVID-19 pandemic was profoundly reshaping the worlds of entertainment, fashion and retail — The Times’ TV editor came up with a novel idea. Since my seasonal jaunts to fashion weeks around the world to critique collections had been scuttled by coronavirus, why not review each “MTC” episode’s winning look — and recap the action along the way — to help fans, stans and armchair fashion critics decide what was worth clicking the “buy” button for? I was enthusiastically all in.
Vogue Magazine

This Fall, Slip Into a Cozy Flat Mule

In the summertime, it doesn’t get easier than slipping into a cushy slide sandal or flip flops; whenever you’re headed to the beach, running an errand, or taking your pandemic-purchased pooch for a stroll, the easy shoe works. With a new season creeping up, you don’t have to give up the comfort or ease of a casual sandal, thanks to fall’s assortment of cozy slip-on mules.
Vogue Magazine

Everything You Need to Know to Shop the Best Watch Brands and Luxury Timepiece Makers

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Like so many other things, the niche world of timepieces and watch brands can often seem like a daunting one to enter. The tricky vocabulary, the annual collector scramble for new models, the encyclopedia of complications—where to start? The easiest point of entry is to get familiar with the best watch brands. Yes, there are those household names that often make parents’ bedside tables and song lyrics, but are they worth it? (Short answer: oftentimes, yes.)
Vogue Magazine

The Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Bella Hadid, Lizzo, and More

From Bella Hadid's bleached blonde tips to Gia Love's flaming hot mullet, hair took center stage for this week's best beauty Instagrams. Makeup artist Erin Parsons rounded out Hadid's look with a glossy lid and juicy red lip, while Love's bare skin let her red mane shine. Always one to reinvent herself, Lady Gaga donned a sleek, white blonde updo for her duet with Tony Bennett, keeping it mod with icy champagne eyeshadow and thick, elongated liner. Lizzo also showed off a retro eye, with a black smoked out wing that was highlighted against her bleached eyebrows.
New York City, NYFASHION Magazine |

New York Fashion Week’s Must-Have Accessory? Proof of Vaccination

Here's how Canada's plans for vaccine passports compare to NYC's announcement that proof of vaccination will soon be required in order to enter gyms, restaurants, movie theatres and other indoor spaces (including NYFW). The one accessory guests can’t forget to stuff in their Bottega Veneta handbags at this fall’s New...
Vogue Magazine

When I Stopped Shopping By Gender, I Fell In Love With Fashion Again

I’ve always been fascinated with women’s clothing. As a child, my tomboy sister refused to wear her frilly, pink princess gowns and toddler heels, but I coveted them. I found comfort in playing with Barbie dolls and dressing like the Spice Girls, but whenever I would try to wear something that I inherently liked—like a tiara—I was told it was wrong. “Boys don’t wear that.”
Vogue Magazine

You’ll Want a Pair of Ruched, Scrunched, or Pleated Leather Ballet Flats Before Fall Hits

The ballet flat is and always will be a wardrobe staple thanks to its practical heel-less sole and uncomplicated silhouette. But while simple in style, the shoe doesn’t have to be basic. We’ve seen a handful of elevated and inventive takes with ruched and scrunched details that bring things to the next level—while remaining flat, of course. There are plenty of not-so-classic flats to shop, from embellishments and square toes to unexpected materials, ankle straps, and more. It also seems that the super-soft, ultra-luxe leather that has infiltrated the accessories market the past few seasons (we have Daniel Lee’s ruched pouch clutches at Bottega Veneta to thank for that) has ended up on shoes, too. The end result is ballet flats with ruched, scrunched, and pleated leather treatments—it all gives that of-the-moment minimal meets feminine look.
Vogue Magazine

Vogue’s Guide to Putting Together The Perfect Interview Outfit

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. There’s so much to think about when applying for a job, from articulating your skills to what to wear to an interview. The outfit you choose can form a first opinion that counts, and no one knows that better than Vogue editors. Many of us spent hours carefully deliberating what to wear to secure our current gigs. And while each editor’s style is certainly different, there is one universal rule that we cling to when getting dressed for all our appointments: If it makes us feel great, we wear it.

