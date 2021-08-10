The New Fashion Arrivals We’re Excited To Shop This Week

As buzz around 'House of Gucci' reaches a fever pitch, Gaga has been using the streets of New York as her own personal runway. We interrupt our regularly scheduled programming to bring you the following message: Lady Gaga is living her best fashion life. While in New York over the last month preparing for a special two-night jazz concert with Tony Bennett at Radio City Music Hall, Gaga has been serving some seriously high-fashion looks. Did you see her old Hollywood-style Giambattista Valli ball gown?! It was a hard look to top. But never afraid of a challenge, on July 31, the singer debuted her most glamorous look yet: a bright purple Valentino Haute Couture ensemble that evokes audible gasps.