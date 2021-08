The 2021 offseason was the first time Mitch Trubisky was able to experience free agency and it wasn't anything like he expected. His plan was to go to a place where he could compete to be the starting quarterback, but he couldn't find the right situation. He then looked for the next best thing which turned out to be Buffalo. Trubisky was looking for a place that he felt wanted and now that he's here, the quarterback feels right where he's supposed to be.