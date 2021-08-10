Cancel
Presidential Election

Trump Attempted a Coup. Here’s Why That Still Matters

By Molly Jong-Fas t
 4 days ago
The last couple of weeks have yielded a flood of insights about what, exactly, happened in the lead-up to the January 6 insurrection, and they paint a picture of a president who would do anything—*anything—*to stay in office. A lot of people had long suspected that Trump would use dubious means to remain in power, but there was no concrete proof of an attempted coup until now. This was not a coup like the one in Myanmar where the military seized the government, nor was this coup successful, because our democratic institutions held. But just because Trump’s attempt didn’t work this time doesn’t mean that it won’t work the next.

