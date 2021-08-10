Cancel
Twin Falls, ID

Pilot Program for Magic Valley Food Innovation Center Begins in Fall

By Benito Baeza
 4 days ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A pilot program to help grow food and agricultural entrepreneurship will begin this fall in the Magic Valley. Southern Idaho Economic Development and Region IV Development announced the beginning of a national food innovation center aimed at tapping into local expertise to help attract high growth startups in the region and across Idaho. An independent study done by KRNLS and Plaka and Associates, found downtown Twin Falls would be suitable spot for the innovation center.

