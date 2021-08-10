‘Wild ‘N Out’ returns for Season 16: How to watch, stream for free, channel, time

On September 22 and 23, host Nick Cannon and returning panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke) will be ushering in the sixth season of FOX's The Masked Singer. And with a new season comes some changes to the masked singing competition series as well as a new line-up of masked singers. The two-part kick-off will see a double unmasking, with two new Wildcards joining the competition on the second night. As for the season overall, there will only be two groups (Group A & Group B), with the winner of each group competing against each other in the season finale in the ultimate "Mask-Off Face-Off". Now here's a look at the masks that have been revealed so dar, starting with Dalmatian and then followed by intro teasers for Hamster and Mallard: