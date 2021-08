If you’ve been waiting to purchase your 2021 Tesla Model 3, you’re out of luck. The 2021 Tesla Model 3 standard range is sold out for the rest of 2021. That’s at least according to the Tesla website, which is where prospective Tesla owners go to purchase their new electric vehicles. However, if you’re willing to shell out a bit more, you can still get the Tesla Model 3 long range in a few months.