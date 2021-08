A good place to start is by using the NESTS acronym to ensure you have all ticked the boxes needed for optimal mental wellness. NESTS stands for nutrition, exercise, sleep, time for self, and support. I learned this acronym while going through counseling myself not too long ago and while I know you are only looking for three good habits, I think the five included in NESTS are a great guideline to follow to ensure you are covering all the bases. Personally, I really like the first three aspects of NESTS, especially since they are something as a personal trainer, I really try to emphasize with the clients I work with. The foods we eat have a profound effect on the brain, and thus making the right choices with what we eat will impact our mental wellness.