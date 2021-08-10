Texas struggles to contain latest COVID-19 surge
New cases of COVID-19 are surging among unvaccinated Americans nationwide. Cities like Austin, Texas, are running out of ICU beds, but Texas Governor Greg Abbott is doubling down on his executive order banning mask mandates. CBS News’ Debra Alfarone reports on the spike in cases as children prepare to go back to school. Then Dr. Ogechika Alozie, medical director at Sunset ID Care, joins CBSN with more on efforts to combat COVID-19.www.cbsnews.com
Comments / 0