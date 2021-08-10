Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas struggles to contain latest COVID-19 surge

Posted by 
CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew cases of COVID-19 are surging among unvaccinated Americans nationwide. Cities like Austin, Texas, are running out of ICU beds, but Texas Governor Greg Abbott is doubling down on his executive order banning mask mandates. CBS News’ Debra Alfarone reports on the spike in cases as children prepare to go back to school. Then Dr. Ogechika Alozie, medical director at Sunset ID Care, joins CBSN with more on efforts to combat COVID-19.

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

CBS News

CBS News

265K+
Followers
34K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Coronavirus
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Texas Governor#Americans#Sunset Id Care#Cbsn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CBS DFW

Texas Gov. Abbott, AG Paxton File Petition To ‘Strike Down’ Dallas County Mask Order

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – In response to a face mask mandate signed by Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins Wednesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton have filed a petition with an appeals court to stop the order. The mask mandate was issued in Dallas County despite an executive order by Abbott that bans such orders. Jenkins said the continuing surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations led to his decision to require masks inside school and businesses. A district court judge in Dallas County had also issued a temporary restraining order late Tuesday evening on Abbott’s executive order. Abbott and Paxton said...
Texas StatePosted by
TheAtlantaVoice

Texas Gov. Abbott seeks out-of-state help against COVID-19

Gov. Greg Abbott appealed for out-of-state help to fight the third wave of COVID-19 in Texas while two more of the state’s largest school districts announced mask mandates in defiance of the governor. Abbott’s request Monday came as a county-owned hospital in Houston raised tents to accommodate their COVID-19 overflow. Private hospitals in the county already were requiring their staff […]
Kidswhdh.com

More kids are being admitted to hospitals with Covid-19 as health systems struggle to deal with surge of new patients

(CNN) — More children are being hospitalized with Covid-19 as health systems struggle to cope with a surge in new patients and officials race to expand vaccine protection. The seven-day average number of children reported hospitalized with Covid-19 jumped almost 30% to a new peak of 239 in the week ending August 9. That number is up from the 184 children reported the previous week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Texas StateNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

No Pediatric ICU Beds Available in North Texas as COVID-19 Cases Surge

On Thursday, the DFW Hospital Council announced that there are no available pediatric ICU beds in North Texas. There are currently 73 confirmed COVID-19 pediatric patients hospitalized in the trauma service area E. That is the highest level of pediatric COVID-19 patients ever treated. Trauma service area E includes all...
Georgia Statetexasbreaking.com

CDC Warns Of Deadly Disease In Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, And Texas

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a warning about a deadly disease found in Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, and Texas. The disease is called Melioidosis or Whitmore’s Disease and is caused by “Burkholderia Pseudomallei bacterium.”. Many health officials are now trying to figure out the common source of...
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

Sad News: Texas Pastor Dies Of Covid-19, A Week After Closing Church

We all know that religion plays a crucial role in people's lives throughout the state of Texas. So, unfortunately, I have some extremely sad news to report. One week after closing his church to protect parishioners from the Covid-19 virus, a Texan pastor has passed away from Covid-19. Known as Darrell Boone, he was the Pastor of the Life Pointe Church in Hitchcock - a small town in Galveston County.
Texas Statealicetx.com

South Texas public service announcement on COVID-19 surge

The Emergency Management Team addressed Jim Wells County residents on the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) surge affecting the South Texas area. Jim Wells County Judge Juan Rodriguez, Alice Mayor Cynthia Carrasco and Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Thomas meet at Alice City Hall to conduct the public service announcement on Friday, August, 13.
Florida Stateusf.edu

Florida Hospitals Struggle To Retain Enough Nurses During COVID-19 Surge

Hospitals around the country need more nurses, including here in Florida, which has the most per capita hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the country and spiking COVID-19 numbers. "Because there's been a demand for nurses, we're all getting offers from agencies from around the country, from different hospitals in South Florida...
Portland, OR987thebull.com

New COVID-19 Modeling Shows Latest Surge Will Last Weeks, Not Days

PORTLAND, Ore. – New COVID-19 modeling forecasts that the latest surge will last well into August. State Epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger says Oregon’s reproductive rate was 1.58 on July 14th. That’s more than double what it was in Mid-June. If that current rate continues, new daily cases will increase to...
Florida Stateusf.edu

CDC Adjusts COVID Counting Procedure For Florida, Adding 357 Deaths

Changes in the way the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports COVID-19 cases and deaths in Florida have led to a large number of deaths being announced Thursday. Florida recorded 357 new COVID-19 related deaths Thursday — one of the highest single-day totals. That brings the total number of deaths to 40,528.
Public HealthCentre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Florida and Texas lead US COVID-19 surge

Over the weekend, COVID-19 cases continued to surge across the country with Florida experiencing record daily highs of new cases and hospitalizations. The current surge of virus activity is due to the highly transmissible Delta (B1617.2) variant. Yesterday the country reported 25,141 new COVID-19 cases, and 71 deaths, according to...
Texas StateClick2Houston.com

Texas Department of State Health Services discuss COVID-19, latest data

TEXAS – The Texas Department of State Health Services discussed the coronavirus and the latest data. Dr. Jennifer Shuford, chief state epidemiologist and Dr. Saroj Rai, the senior scientific advisor, joined the conversation. DSHS officials are tracking Texas’s current situation by new cases per day, new fatalities and vaccination rate....

Comments / 0

Community Policy