John R. Wood, founder of Naples-based John R. Wood Properties, died Aug. 4, just six weeks shy of his 92nd birthday. Wood received many awards over the years for his services to many local civic and philanthropic groups. Although he mostly retired in the mid-1990s, Wood still served as chairman of the board of the oldest major real estate brokerage in Southwest Florida. His son, Phil, is the president and CEO of John R. Wood Properties, which sold more residential listings, closed more units and achieved higher sales volume during the first half of 2021 than any other residential real estate brokerage in the region. Because of the pandemic, services for Mr. Wood will be determined at a later time. Donations in his memory can be made to St. Matthew’s House or Collier County Junior Deputies.