Alabama cops seek information on men missing from Tennessee

CLANTON, Ala. (AP) — Alabama authorities seeking answers about three people who were found dead inside a burned vehicle last month are asking for help locating men reported missing in Tennessee.

The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office released photos Tuesday of a group of men it said were headed to Alabama for a job and may have been traveling in a white 2007 Chevrolet Suburban or a 2018 black Chevrolet Silverado, both with Tennessee license plates. It wasn’t clear whether they were traveling together or by themselves, a statement said, and the men weren’t identified as victims or suspects.

Investigators believe the men and vehicles are “key pieces of evidence” following the discovery of three bodies on a rural logging road in late July, said the statement. The agency said the men may have information about the bodies, the agency told WIAT-TV.

The car was found July 29 following a call from someone who spotted it, authorities said, and it didn’t appear the bodies had been there long. No one has been arrested, and it’s unclear whether authorities have determined the identities of the dead.